Engineering Student Dies of Heart Attack After Collapsing in Front of Parents in Khammam

Khammam: A tragic incident occurred in Gandagalapadu village under Vaira Municipality limits in Telangana’s Khammam district, where a first-year engineering student reportedly died of a heart attack after suddenly collapsing in front of his parents shortly after returning home for the Dasara holidays.

The deceased was identified as Raghav, son of Kinnera Krishna, a 10th Ward councillor, and Vijay. Raghav was pursuing his first year of engineering at a college in Hyderabad and had returned to his native place just two days ago for the festival holidays.

According to reports, the incident took place on a morning when a man selling clothes arrived at their house on a two-wheeler. While Raghav’s mother was looking at the clothes, Raghav was sitting on the veranda and reportedly told his father, “Dad, these shirts would look good on you.”

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Moments later, he suddenly collapsed, leaving his parents shocked. Family members immediately attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushed him in an auto-rickshaw to a private hospital in Vaira.

However, after examining him, doctors confirmed that he had died. The death was reportedly attributed to a heart attack.

The sudden loss of the young student, who had come home to spend the festival holidays with his family, has left his parents and relatives devastated. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Gandagalapadu village.