Medigadda Bomb Blast Claim Resurfaces After Former Engineer-in-Chief’s Remarks

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the damage to the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has resurfaced following remarks attributed to former Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao, who reportedly said that a sound resembling a bomb explosion was heard near Medigadda.

According to the information shared, Muralidhar Rao made the remarks in the presence of Congress ministers and called for an investigation into the incident. His reported statement has renewed political debate over the circumstances that led to cracks and damage to the barrage pillars.

BRS leaders have previously alleged that explosives were deliberately planted and detonated near Medigadda as part of a political conspiracy, claiming that the blasts caused the damage to the pillars. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The remarks attributed to Muralidhar Rao are now being cited by BRS leaders to support their allegations. However, the reported sound of an explosion, by itself, does not establish that bombs were planted or that an explosion caused the structural damage.

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The Medigadda barrage, a key component of the Kaleshwaram project, has been at the centre of political controversy since structural problems were detected in some of its pillars. The issue has triggered allegations and counter-allegations between the Congress government and the opposition BRS.

The Congress government has raised questions about the construction and maintenance of the project, while BRS leaders have questioned the circumstances surrounding the damage and called for an impartial probe.

A detailed investigation would be necessary to establish whether any explosion occurred, what caused the reported sound and whether it had any connection with the damage to the barrage. No independently verified findings establishing the BRS allegation of a deliberate bomb blast have been provided in the information available.

The latest development is likely to intensify the political debate over the Medigadda barrage, with the circumstances behind the structural damage remaining a significant issue in Telangana politics.