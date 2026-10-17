Telangana Intermediate Exam Fee Schedule Released; No Late Fee Till November 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the schedule for payment of examination fees for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations. Students can pay their examination fees at their respective colleges from October 26 to November 9 without any late fee.

According to the schedule, students who miss the deadline can pay a late fee of ₹100 from November 11 to 20 and ₹500 from November 22 to 29. Further opportunities are available with a penalty of ₹1,000 from December 1 to 7 and ₹2,000 from December 9 to 14.

The examination fee for first-year regular general students has been fixed at ₹540, while vocational students must pay ₹890, including practical examination fees.

For second-year students, the fee is ₹540 for general arts students and ₹890 for science students, including practical fees. Second-year vocational students must also pay ₹890.

Board officials have advised students to avoid last-minute delays and pay the examination fee online through their college principals within the prescribed deadlines. Students should retain their payment receipts for future reference.

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