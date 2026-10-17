Hyderabad

Telangana Intermediate Exam Fee Schedule Released; No Late Fee Till November 9

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the schedule for payment of examination fees for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 14:03
Telangana Intermediate Exam Fee Schedule Released; No Late Fee Till November 9
Telangana Intermediate Exam Fee Schedule Released; No Late Fee Till November 9

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the schedule for payment of examination fees for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations. Students can pay their examination fees at their respective colleges from October 26 to November 9 without any late fee.

According to the schedule, students who miss the deadline can pay a late fee of ₹100 from November 11 to 20 and ₹500 from November 22 to 29. Further opportunities are available with a penalty of ₹1,000 from December 1 to 7 and ₹2,000 from December 9 to 14.

The examination fee for first-year regular general students has been fixed at ₹540, while vocational students must pay ₹890, including practical examination fees.

For second-year students, the fee is ₹540 for general arts students and ₹890 for science students, including practical fees. Second-year vocational students must also pay ₹890.

Board officials have advised students to avoid last-minute delays and pay the examination fee online through their college principals within the prescribed deadlines. Students should retain their payment receipts for future reference.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 14:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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