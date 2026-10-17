Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Urges Water Conservation Amid El Niño Concerns

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has appealed to residents, builders, apartment associations and commercial establishments to adopt water conservation measures amid concerns over the potential impact of El Niño on rainfall and water availability.

The civic body has stressed the need for responsible water consumption, efficient management of available resources and greater reuse of treated wastewater for purposes that do not require drinking-quality water.

In its advisory, the CMC urged sewage treatment plant (STP) operators to ensure proper operation and maintenance of treatment facilities. It also called for the reuse of treated wastewater for landscaping, park maintenance and other suitable non-potable purposes in accordance with prescribed quality standards.

Builders and developers have been encouraged to explore the use of treated wastewater for construction activities wherever feasible, reducing dependence on fresh water supplies.

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The corporation also asked apartment complexes and commercial establishments to adopt water-efficient landscaping practices, including the use of native plants and efficient irrigation systems. Residents and property managers were advised to maintain rainwater harvesting structures to improve water conservation.

Appealing to citizens to play an active role, the CMC urged households to use water judiciously, repair leaking taps and pipelines, and avoid unnecessary wastage.

The corporation clarified that any mandatory restrictions on water usage would be imposed in accordance with applicable regulations and directions issued by the competent authority.

The CMC emphasised that collective efforts by residents, businesses, builders and other stakeholders are essential to ensure sustainable water management and strengthen Cyberabad’s preparedness for potential water shortages.