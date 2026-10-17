Parts of Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Juhu demolished over ‘illegal construction’

Mumbai: Parts of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area have been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) days after a stop-work notice was issued over ‘unauthorised’ construction to the actor.

Ajay’s bungalow is spread across 7,802 square feet in Mumbai’s Juhu area, located in Kapol Cooperative Housing Society (JVPD Scheme, N.S. Road No. 11, Plot S-10). Reportedly, interior alterations, partition walls, windows, and other construction work were being carried out at the bungalow without the necessary permissions.

According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice on September 10, 2026, under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The notice directed that the construction work be stopped immediately and that the necessary permissions be submitted along with the relevant documents.

Action taken after work continued despite notice

According to the civic body, the construction work did not stop even after the notice was issued. Subsequently, the BMC took action to remove some of the allegedly unauthorised constructions carried out at the bungalow.

Talking about Ajay, he was last seen in Dhamaal 4, an adventure comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a standalone sequel to Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

He will next be seen in “Ranger” directed by Jagan Shakti.The upcoming action-adventure Bollywood film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor reportedly plays a dedicated forest officer fighting against illegal animal poaching, while Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist heading a criminal network.