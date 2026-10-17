Traffic Jam at Panga Toll Plaza on NH-65 as Dasara Rush Intensifies

A massive traffic jam was reported at Panga Toll Plaza on National Highway 65 in Choutuppal as a large number of travelers headed to their hometowns for the Dasara festival.

Vehicles were seen queuing up for long distances at the toll plaza, causing delays for commuters. The heavy rush of vehicles returning to native places for the festival has increased traffic congestion on the highway.

The situation has reportedly been worsened by insufficient FASTag balances and technical glitches at the toll plaza, resulting in delays in toll payments and the movement of vehicles.

To ease the congestion, traffic police have begun diverting vehicles from Lakkaram, within Choutuppal limits, through the Valigonda route to reach Chityala. The diversion is aimed at reducing the pressure on the congested stretch of NH-65 and ensuring smoother traffic movement.

Commuters traveling on this route are advised to follow traffic police instructions and use the suggested alternative route to avoid delays.