Hyderabad Traffic Curbs on Upper Tank Bund, Necklace Road for Saddula Bathukamma on October 18

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions around Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road on Sunday, October 18, in view of Saddula Bathukamma celebrations. The restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 11 pm, depending on traffic conditions.

The celebrations will be held from the Martyrs Memorial to Bathukamma Ghat near Rotary Children’s Park on Upper Tank Bund. Heavy traffic is expected in the surrounding areas during the event.

According to the traffic advisory, general vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli Junction and Karbala Maidan towards Tank Bund will not be allowed during the restricted hours.

Vehicles approaching Upper Tank Bund from Iqbal Minar will be diverted at the beginning of the flyover via Telugu Thalli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, DBR Mills, Indira Park, Gandhi Nagar and RTC X Roads.

Traffic from VV Statue in Khairatabad towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Compound. Vehicles from Nallagutta Junction heading towards Buddha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

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Commuters travelling from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar. They will take a U-turn and proceed via Telugu Thalli Junction and Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Vehicles from Secunderabad will be diverted at Karbala Maidan through Bible House, Jabbar Complex, Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar T Junction, Goshala, Dhobighat, Swimming Pool, Banda Maisamma, Indira Park and Katta Maisamma.

Vehicles from Musheerabad and Kavadiguda heading towards Children’s Park and Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills through the MRO office, Dhobighat, Swimming Pool, Banda Maisamma, Indira Park and Katta Maisamma.