Speeding Mahindra Thar Kills Brother and Sister in Hayathnagar Accident Four-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident near Hayathnagar on the Vijayawada National Highway claimed the lives of a brother and sister after a speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into their scooter. The deceased were identified as Naveen and Rekha, residents of Peddamberpet in Ranga Reddy district.

According to reports, the siblings were travelling from LB Nagar towards their native place to attend a festival when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was severe, and both Naveen and Rekha died on the spot.

Four-Year-Old Daughter Seriously Injured

Rekha’s four-year-old daughter, who was travelling with the siblings on the scooter, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents immediately came to the child’s assistance and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details regarding her condition are awaited.

Heavy Traffic Jam on National Highway

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the Vijayawada National Highway, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting vehicular movement in the area. Traffic was affected as authorities responded to the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety and speeding on the busy national highway. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.