Poet Dharmapuri Venkateshwarlu Recites His Poems at Ravindra Bharathi

Renowned Poet Honoured with a Shawl and Certificate of Appreciation at the Launch of a Literary Anthology in Hyderabad

Kagaznagar : Renowned poet and teacher Dharmapuri Venkateshwarlu, from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, enthralled the audience with his poetry recitation at a literary programme held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

The programme was organised by the Darbhanam Literary Forum, with the support of the Telangana Department of Language and Culture, to launch an anthology featuring poems written by 65 poets.

Dharmapuri Venkateshwarlu, a distinguished poet, teacher, and literary critic associated with the Darbhanam Literary Forum, captivated the audience by reciting his own poems at the event.

In recognition of his literary contributions, Venkateshwarlu was felicitated with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation by renowned poet Ammangi Venugopal, Darbhanam Literary Forum General Secretary and poetess Chidella Seethalakshmi, and Kavi Sangamam founder and poet Yakub.

The programme celebrated literary talent and provided a platform for poets to showcase their creativity and contribute to the enrichment of Telugu literature.