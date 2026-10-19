Eight MGNREGA Workers Killed as Car Rams Road Workers in Punjab’s Sangrur

Hyderabad: Eight workers engaged in road construction under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were killed after a speeding car rammed into them in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Seven workers died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. Several others sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to police, around 23 MGNREGA workers were carrying out roadwork on the Lehragaga-Jakhal road when a Chevrolet Magnum bearing registration number PB11 CP 0080 allegedly sped into the group. The impact left the workers severely injured and triggered panic at the accident site.

The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital by local residents and police for treatment. The deceased were identified as Karmajeet Kaur, Jeevan Singh, Nikki, Sarabjeet Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, Karmajeet, Rani Kaur and Des Raj.

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Police identified the driver as Pargat Singh Kala, a resident of Raidrana, and took him into custody. The incident sparked anger among local residents, who questioned the delay in the arrival of police assistance and ambulances at the scene.

Police officials visited the spot, assessed the situation and registered a case. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region, raising concerns over the safety of workers engaged in public road construction activities.