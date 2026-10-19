Nehru Zoological Park Sees 20,480 Visitors Amid Dasara Holidays

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park witnessed a heavy influx of visitors on Sunday, with around 20,480 people visiting the zoo amid the ongoing Dasara holidays.

To manage the increased footfall and ensure a smooth experience for visitors, zoo authorities opened additional ticket counters and deployed extra security personnel at various locations. Special measures were also taken to safeguard the animals and maintain order across the premises.

Officials arranged additional drinking water facilities to meet the needs of visitors during the holiday rush. The frequency of toy train services, safari rides and battery-operated vehicle trips was also increased to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

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Families, children and wildlife enthusiasts were among those visiting the zoo during the festive holidays. The increased visitor numbers highlighted the zoo’s popularity as a major recreational destination in Hyderabad during the Dasara vacation.

Zoo authorities took steps to ensure visitor convenience, animal safety and effective crowd management throughout the day.