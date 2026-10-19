Hyderabad

Nehru Zoological Park Sees 20,480 Visitors Amid Dasara Holidays

To manage the increased footfall and ensure a smooth experience for visitors, zoo authorities opened additional ticket counters and deployed extra security personnel at various locations. Special measures were also taken to safeguard the animals and maintain order across the premises.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 15:13
Nehru Zoological Park Sees 20,480 Visitors Amid Dasara Holidays
Nehru Zoological Park Sees 20,480 Visitors Amid Dasara Holidays

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Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park witnessed a heavy influx of visitors on Sunday, with around 20,480 people visiting the zoo amid the ongoing Dasara holidays.

To manage the increased footfall and ensure a smooth experience for visitors, zoo authorities opened additional ticket counters and deployed extra security personnel at various locations. Special measures were also taken to safeguard the animals and maintain order across the premises.

Officials arranged additional drinking water facilities to meet the needs of visitors during the holiday rush. The frequency of toy train services, safari rides and battery-operated vehicle trips was also increased to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

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Families, children and wildlife enthusiasts were among those visiting the zoo during the festive holidays. The increased visitor numbers highlighted the zoo’s popularity as a major recreational destination in Hyderabad during the Dasara vacation.

Zoo authorities took steps to ensure visitor convenience, animal safety and effective crowd management throughout the day.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 15:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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