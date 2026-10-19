Hyderabad Police Commissioner Transfers 75 Sub-Inspectors in Major Reshuffle

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has transferred 75 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in a major reshuffle across police stations and units. The transfers include four Sub-Inspectors from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and eight from the Central Crime Station (CCS).

The four SIs transferred from RGIA are P Ashok Verma, H Kishanji, Mohammed Arshad Ali and N Sridhar. They have been posted to Adibatla, Bhavaninagar, Golconda Zone Police Control Room and Jubilee Hills police stations, respectively.

Similarly, eight Sub-Inspectors from CCS have been transferred to different units and police stations. J Jayanth has been posted to Bahadurpura, K Ramadevi to the IT Cell, A Madhusudhan to Khairatabad Police Control Room, A Radhika to Ramgopalpet, Ghouse Khan to Saidabad, C Mamatha to Santoshnagar, M Shirisha to the SHE Teams and B Krishna to Jubilee Hills Traffic Police Station.

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According to the transfer orders, the officers concerned have been directed to relieve the Sub-Inspectors immediately and ensure that they report to their new places of posting. The concerned authorities have also been instructed to communicate the dates of relieving and joining to the Commissioner’s office for official records.

The reshuffle is part of a broader reorganisation involving 75 Sub-Inspectors across the Hyderabad Police establishment.