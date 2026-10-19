Engineering Aspirants Seek Rescheduling of TGPSC AEE Exam

Hyderabad: Engineering aspirants have urged the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to reschedule the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Roads and Buildings examination scheduled for November 6, citing a clash with the Staff Selection Commission’s Junior Engineer (SSC JE) examination.

According to the examination schedules, the TGPSC AEE (Civil) computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on November 6 and 7, while the SSC JE Paper I examination will take place from November 2 to 6. Candidates allotted November 6 for the SSC JE examination will face a direct clash with the state-level recruitment test.

Several aspirants staged a protest outside the TGPSC office in Hyderabad, demanding that the commission reconsider the examination dates. They pointed out that a large number of engineering graduates, particularly civil engineering candidates, had applied for both examinations to pursue employment opportunities in state and central government departments.

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Candidates expressed concern that the overlapping schedules could force them to miss one of the examinations despite months of preparation. They urged TGPSC to coordinate with the SSC and explore alternative dates for the AEE examination to ensure that eligible candidates can appear for both tests.

The candidates appealed to TGPSC to address the issue at the earliest and provide a fair opportunity for aspirants to participate in both recruitment examinations without having to sacrifice one opportunity because of the scheduling conflict.