Fire Breaks Out at Bombay Hosiery Shop and Warehouse Near Madina Building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out early this morning at Bombay Hosiery, a clothing shop and warehouse located near Madina Building, opposite the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at Madina Cross Road, triggering panic and concern among people in the surrounding areas.

According to reports, fire brigade personnel and Charminar police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the fire. Considering the intensity of the blaze, four fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby establishments.

Firefighters launched efforts to extinguish the fire, while officials took precautionary measures to ensure public safety. People from nearby areas were moved to safer locations amid fears that the flames could spread further.

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The incident caused concern in the busy locality, where several commercial establishments are situated. Fire and police personnel remained engaged in efforts to control the blaze and assess the situation.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials are gathering details regarding the incident, and the extent of damage to the shop and warehouse is yet to be established.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of any casualties or the extent of financial losses. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations and the assessment continue.