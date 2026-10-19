Concern Over Demolition of Centuries-Old Structures Near Pillar No. 97, Attapur Road

Hyderabad : Reports have emerged regarding the demolition of centuries-old structures near Pillar No. 97 at Srinivasa Nagar, Attapur Road, adjacent to Kiniara Grand Hotel. The circumstances surrounding the incident require an immediate and thorough inquiry by the concerned authorities.

Upon receiving information, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Sahab brought the matter to the attention of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab and informed the local police authorities.

As an immediate precautionary measure, a police picket is being deployed at the location by Golconda and Langar Houz Police Stations under the supervision of the ACP Saab.

MLA also brought this matter to the notice of the Hyderabad Collector, Principal Secretary of Minority Welfare, Waqf Board officials, and the Golconda Zonal Commissioner.

MLA urge the Government and concerned authorities to conduct a prompt and impartial investigation, establish the facts, determine the legal status of the structures, and take appropriate action in accordance with the law against anyone found responsible.

The protection of our historical and cultural heritage must remain a priority.