Hyderabad

Unannounced Power Cuts Disrupt IT Employees in Hyderabad

Unannounced power cuts across Hyderabad are disrupting IT employees, particularly those working from home. Residents have reported frequent electricity interruptions in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Manikonda and Shaikpet’s Laxmannagar.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 14:32
Unannounced Power Cuts Disrupt IT Employees in Hyderabad
Unannounced Power Cuts Disrupt IT Employees in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: Unannounced power cuts across Hyderabad are disrupting IT employees, particularly those working from home. Residents have reported frequent electricity interruptions in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Manikonda and Shaikpet’s Laxmannagar.

In Madhapur, power supply reportedly remained suspended from 10 am to 4 pm, causing significant inconvenience to employees. Electricity outages are affecting Wi-Fi routers and, coupled with mobile network connectivity issues, making it difficult to attend online meetings and communicate with overseas clients. Employees say the interruptions are affecting productivity and project deadlines.

Residents have complained that their grievances remain unresolved despite lodging complaints with electricity authorities. They have also expressed dissatisfaction with automated and AI-generated responses, demanding practical solutions and timely restoration of power.

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Greater Hyderabad’s electricity demand has reportedly crossed 4,000 megawatts. Feeder tripping, distribution transformer (DTR) problems and maintenance-related issues are among the reasons cited for supply interruptions.

TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh Patil had previously stated that there were no power cuts and that supply was restored whenever technical issues arose. However, IT employees say the situation on the ground contradicts these assurances.

They have urged electricity officials to strengthen infrastructure, resolve technical faults promptly and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Hyderabad, a major global IT hub.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 14:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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