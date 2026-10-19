Violence Erupts During Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations in Dandepalli Mandal Video Viral

Mancherial : Telangana Tension prevailed during the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Thallapeta village of Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district after a clash reportedly broke out between two groups associated with the Congress party.

According to the information provided, supporters of the Prem Sagar Rao faction and the Jagan Mohan Rao faction allegedly split into rival groups and engaged in a confrontation while the Bathukamma festivities were underway.

The incident disrupted the celebrations and created tension at the venue. Several women reportedly sustained injuries during the clash. The incident has raised concerns as the confrontation took place during a traditional festival attended by women and local residents.

The exact circumstances that triggered the dispute between the two groups remain unclear. Further details regarding the condition of the injured women, any police action and the response of local Congress leaders are awaited.