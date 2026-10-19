Telangana Plans to Store One TMC of Godavari Water at Dummugudem

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is taking steps to store Godavari water to prevent potential water shortages in the state, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said. He inspected the Godavari barrage near Ammagaripalli in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The minister said the government had prepared a plan to place sandbags one metre high across the Dummugudem barrage to store approximately one thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. The works are scheduled to begin on Dasara, following directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Tummala noted that the Godavari was currently experiencing low water flow and said the government was making efforts to utilise the available water resources effectively. Expressing concern over declining groundwater levels due to inadequate rainfall, he pointed to the possible impact of El Niño conditions. He also warned that temperatures could exceed 50 degrees Celsius under an extreme El Niño scenario.

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The minister urged farmers to take precautionary measures to avoid crop losses caused by water shortages. He said farmers should prioritise crops requiring less water and carefully assess water availability before deciding to cultivate paddy. It would be better to avoid sowing crops than to allow standing crops to wither due to a lack of irrigation water, he added.

He further said he had explained to the Chief Minister the need to store Godavari water to prevent drinking water shortages across Telangana. Responding to the request, Revanth Reddy directed officials to immediately initiate the sandbag arrangement at the Dummugudem barrage, the minister said.