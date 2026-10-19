Hyderabad : The Telangana government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to coordinate measures to mitigate the impact of the prevailing drought situation and El Niño conditions across the state. The panel will review developments, direct departments concerned and recommend protective measures.

According to G.O.Rt.No. 1523, issued by the General Administration (Cabinet) Department on October 19, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Planning Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will chair the committee.

The panel’s mandate includes regular monitoring of drought and El Niño-related developments and issuing necessary directions to departments. It will submit recommendations from time to time on measures needed to mitigate their impact. It will also examine matters requiring intervention by the Government of India and recommend appropriate action.

Five other ministers will serve on the committee: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation and CAD, Food and Civil Supplies; Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Revenue and Housing, Information and Public Relations; Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare; Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles; and Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services.

Telangana Forms Cabinet Panel to Coordinate Drought, El Niño Measures

K. Ramakrishna Rao, Advisor and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been appointed as a special invitee. He will coordinate the committee’s activities and provide periodic updates on the situation. The Secretary to the Government, Planning Department, will serve as convenor.

The order was issued by Sanjay Jaju, Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, by order and in the name of the Governor.

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