Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has approved revised pay scales for below board-level executives from E1 to E7 grades, bringing their salary structure on par with Coal India Limited (CIL). The revision carries monetary benefits from September 25, 2026, with notional effect from January 1, 2017.

According to a circular issued by the Executive Establishment Cell on October 19, 2026, the SCCL Board of Directors approved the decision at its 585th meeting on September 25, 2026. The revision follows the provisions of the Third Pay Revision Committee (PRC) circular dated October 25, 2018.

For E7-grade executives, the pay scale has increased from ₹1 lakh–₹2.60 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh–₹2.80 lakh. E6-grade executives will also have a revised scale of ₹1.20 lakh–₹2.80 lakh, compared with the existing ₹90,000–₹2.40 lakh.

The revised scale for E5 executives is ₹1 lakh–₹2.60 lakh, while E4 executives will receive ₹90,000–₹2.40 lakh. The scales for E3, E2 and E1 executives have been revised to ₹80,000–₹2.20 lakh, ₹70,000–₹2 lakh and ₹60,000–₹1.80 lakh, respectively.

SCCL Revises E1–E7 Executive Pay Scales; Monetary Benefits from September 25

The revision applies to eligible executives who were on the company’s rolls as of September 25, 2026, and continued in service thereafter. While the scales have notional effect from January 1, 2017, monetary benefits begin from the date of the Board’s approval.

All other provisions relating to executive pay revision under the Third PRC circular remain unchanged. The circular was issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by the Director (Personnel and Administration & Welfare).

SCCL Executive Pay Revision 2026: Revised E1–E7 Scales

Meta Description: SCCL executive pay revision 2026 covers E1–E7 grades, with notional effect from January 1, 2017, and monetary benefits from September 25, 2026.

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