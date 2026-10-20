Telangana

Krishna Water Pipeline Damaged Near Nagole Metro Station, Water Supply Hit Across Several Hyderabad Areas

Water supply has been disrupted across several parts of Hyderabad after a car hit an air valve near Pillar No. 813 at Nagole Metro Station, damaging a Krishna water pipeline and causing a heavy gush of water.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:26
Krishna Water Pipeline Damaged Near Nagole Metro Station, Water Supply Hit Across Several Hyderabad Areas
Krishna Water Pipeline Damaged Near Nagole Metro Station, Water Supply Hit Across Several Hyderabad Areas

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Hyderabad: Water supply has been disrupted across several parts of Hyderabad after a car hit an air valve near Pillar No. 813 at Nagole Metro Station, damaging a Krishna water pipeline and causing a heavy gush of water.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Water Board officials launched emergency repair operations to restore the damaged pipeline and prevent further water loss.

The damage has affected water supply to several residential and other areas, including BN Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Vanasthalipuram, Ramanthapur, Beerappagadda, Autonagar, Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad, Cantonment, Lalaguda, Adikmet, Nallagutta, Mettuguda, Vaishalinagar, Mirpet, Badangpet, Balapur and Maredpalli. Areas connected to the South Central Railway network have also been affected.

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Senior officials have advised authorities to arrange water tankers for localities facing shortages during the repair work. Residents have been urged to use water sparingly until normal supply is restored.

The Water Board is undertaking emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure. Further updates regarding the completion of the repair work and restoration of regular water supply are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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