Krishna Water Pipeline Damaged Near Nagole Metro Station, Water Supply Hit Across Several Hyderabad Areas

Hyderabad: Water supply has been disrupted across several parts of Hyderabad after a car hit an air valve near Pillar No. 813 at Nagole Metro Station, damaging a Krishna water pipeline and causing a heavy gush of water.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Water Board officials launched emergency repair operations to restore the damaged pipeline and prevent further water loss.

The damage has affected water supply to several residential and other areas, including BN Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Vanasthalipuram, Ramanthapur, Beerappagadda, Autonagar, Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad, Cantonment, Lalaguda, Adikmet, Nallagutta, Mettuguda, Vaishalinagar, Mirpet, Badangpet, Balapur and Maredpalli. Areas connected to the South Central Railway network have also been affected.

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Senior officials have advised authorities to arrange water tankers for localities facing shortages during the repair work. Residents have been urged to use water sparingly until normal supply is restored.

The Water Board is undertaking emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure. Further updates regarding the completion of the repair work and restoration of regular water supply are awaited.