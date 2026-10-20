Telangana

Warangal Super Speciality Hospital Inauguration Postponed, Government Faces Criticism

The development has also brought renewed attention to the earlier statements made by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who had spoken about starting outpatient (OP) services during the Dasara festival under a soft-launch arrangement.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:41
Warangal Super Speciality Hospital Inauguration Postponed, Government Faces Criticism
Warangal Super Speciality Hospital Inauguration Postponed, Government Faces Criticism

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Warangal: The inauguration of the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital has been postponed, triggering criticism over delays in the completion and operationalisation of a major government healthcare facility.

The development has also brought renewed attention to the earlier statements made by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who had spoken about starting outpatient (OP) services during the Dasara festival under a soft-launch arrangement.

The postponement has raised questions about the government’s preparedness to make the hospital fully operational and provide the promised healthcare services to the public.

Critics have alleged that the government is giving greater attention to a private hospital linked to the father-in-law of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s daughter, while government hospitals continue to face delays and challenges. These allegations have intensified the debate over the government’s priorities in the healthcare sector.

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The Warangal Super Speciality Hospital is expected to play an important role in improving access to advanced medical treatment for people in Warangal and neighbouring districts, reducing the need for patients to travel to Hyderabad for specialised care.

The postponement has left people awaiting clarity on the revised inauguration schedule and the commencement of services. The government is expected to provide further details regarding the hospital’s opening and operational readiness.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:41
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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