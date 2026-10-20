Telangana Government Bans New Borewell Permissions for Construction in Hyderabad Amid El Niño Concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided not to grant permission for digging new borewells for construction purposes in Hyderabad in view of concerns over the potential impact of the El Niño phenomenon on water availability.

The decision comes amid concerns about groundwater levels and the possibility of water shortages, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to conserve available resources.

Under the proposed restriction, new borewells intended to meet water requirements at construction sites will not be permitted in Hyderabad. The move is aimed at preventing further pressure on groundwater resources during a period of uncertainty over rainfall and water availability.

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El Niño is a climate phenomenon associated with the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It can influence weather patterns, including rainfall, in different parts of the world. However, its effects vary by region and season.

The government’s decision is expected to affect construction projects that depend on groundwater for their water requirements. Builders and developers may need to explore alternative arrangements, including water supplied through authorised sources, to ensure that construction activities can continue.

Further details regarding the implementation of the restriction, its duration and the areas covered are awaited.