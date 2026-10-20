Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Future City Police Commissionerate in Ibrahimpatnam

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the newly established Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 13:06
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Future City Police Commissionerate in Ibrahimpatnam
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Future City Police Commissionerate in Ibrahimpatnam

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the newly established Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

During the programme, the Chief Minister formally inducted Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi into his office amid Vedic chants.

The establishment of the new commissionerate marks a step towards strengthening the policing and law enforcement infrastructure in the Future City region, which is being developed as a major urban and economic hub in Telangana.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The new police commissionerate is expected to enhance administrative coordination, improve policing arrangements and address law-and-order requirements as development activities expand in the region.

The inauguration reflects the state government’s efforts to establish the necessary administrative and security infrastructure to support the development of Future City.

Further details regarding the commissionerate’s jurisdiction, staffing and operational arrangements are awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 13:06
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link