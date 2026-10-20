CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Future City Police Commissionerate in Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the newly established Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

During the programme, the Chief Minister formally inducted Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi into his office amid Vedic chants.

The establishment of the new commissionerate marks a step towards strengthening the policing and law enforcement infrastructure in the Future City region, which is being developed as a major urban and economic hub in Telangana.

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The new police commissionerate is expected to enhance administrative coordination, improve policing arrangements and address law-and-order requirements as development activities expand in the region.

The inauguration reflects the state government’s efforts to establish the necessary administrative and security infrastructure to support the development of Future City.

Further details regarding the commissionerate’s jurisdiction, staffing and operational arrangements are awaited.