Two Women Die During Bathukamma Celebrations in Telangana, Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Festivities

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations in Telangana turned tragic after two women died in separate incidents in Khammam and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts.

In the first incident, Yalagala Bharati, 55, collapsed and died during Bathukamma celebrations in Appalanarasimhapuram village of Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district. According to reports, she suddenly collapsed amid loud DJ music and died at the spot.

In another incident, Srivani, 25, who worked as a teacher at a private college in Hyderabad, died after collapsing while participating in Bathukamma celebrations in Boorugada village near Asifabad.

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Srivani had travelled to her grandmother’s house in the village to celebrate the festival. While enthusiastically dancing during the celebrations, she suddenly collapsed. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The two incidents have cast a shadow over the festive celebrations and left the families and local communities in grief.

Further details regarding the exact causes of death were not immediately available.