Telangana

Two Women Die During Bathukamma Celebrations in Telangana, Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Festivities

In the first incident, Yalagala Bharati, 55, collapsed and died during Bathukamma celebrations in Appalanarasimhapuram village of Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district. According to reports, she suddenly collapsed amid loud DJ music and died at the spot.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:53
Two Women Die During Bathukamma Celebrations in Telangana, Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Festivities
Two Women Die During Bathukamma Celebrations in Telangana, Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Festivities

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Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations in Telangana turned tragic after two women died in separate incidents in Khammam and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts.

In the first incident, Yalagala Bharati, 55, collapsed and died during Bathukamma celebrations in Appalanarasimhapuram village of Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district. According to reports, she suddenly collapsed amid loud DJ music and died at the spot.

In another incident, Srivani, 25, who worked as a teacher at a private college in Hyderabad, died after collapsing while participating in Bathukamma celebrations in Boorugada village near Asifabad.

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Srivani had travelled to her grandmother’s house in the village to celebrate the festival. While enthusiastically dancing during the celebrations, she suddenly collapsed. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The two incidents have cast a shadow over the festive celebrations and left the families and local communities in grief.

Further details regarding the exact causes of death were not immediately available.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 11:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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