Hyderabad Man Arrested for Using Fake Female Profiles to Cheat Nearly 1,000 People, Extort Rs. 26 Lakh

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly creating fake social media accounts using women’s names and photographs to deceive nearly 1,000 people and collect approximately Rs. 26.16 lakh over four years.

The accused, identified as K. Pavan Kumar, originally from Tekulapalli mandal in Khammam district, is currently residing in Kukatpally. He had reportedly worked at several companies before quitting his jobs.

According to police, Pavan Kumar created 13 fake accounts on Instagram and 14 on Facebook using girls’ names and photographs. He allegedly posed as a woman while interacting with young men and other users, gaining their trust and collecting their personal information and intimate photographs.

Police said the accused subsequently impersonated the woman’s sister and allegedly threatened victims to extort money using the intimate photographs. He also reportedly collected money from other individuals by promising investment opportunities.

Investigators found that the victims included police personnel, doctors, businessmen, software engineers and gig workers. Among those affected were 14 police personnel, including inspectors and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Additional DCPs).

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The alleged victims were from several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Punjab, as well as other countries.

Police also found that the accused had used a photograph of a female YouTube influencer from Kolkata to create the fake profiles.

Following complaints from victims, Cyberabad Police investigated the case and arrested Pavan Kumar. Three mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop and a pen drive were seized from him as part of the investigation.

The case highlights the risks associated with fake social media profiles, online impersonation and the misuse of private photographs for financial exploitation. Police have urged social media users to exercise caution while sharing personal information and intimate images with people they meet online.

Further investigation into the case is underway.