Yadadri Thermal Power Station Achieves Major Milestone as Unit 5 Connects to Grid

Nalgonda : Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in power generation with Unit 5 of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) successfully connecting to the grid at 11:06 am on October 20, 2026.

The 5×800 MW power project, being developed by TGGENCO at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district, has a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW.

Following the successful grid connection, Unit 5 was hand-tripped as part of preparations for the subsequent stages leading to commercial power generation.

The project comprises five units, each with a capacity of 800 MW. Stage I consists of Units 1 and 2, while Stage II includes Units 3, 4 and 5.

Four units—Units 1, 2, 3 and 4—are already operational and supplying electricity. The successful grid connection of Unit 5 marks another crucial step towards bringing the entire 4,000 MW capacity of the power station into operation.

Once fully operational, the Yadadri Thermal Power Station is expected to strengthen Telangana’s power-generation capacity and help meet the state’s growing electricity demand. The latest development represents an important advancement in the state’s efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure and ensure a reliable power supply.