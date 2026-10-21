Jupally Releases Water into Yellur Reservoir, One Lakh Acres to Benefit

Narlapur : Telangana Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao released 1,000 cusecs of water from Narlapur Reservoir into Yellur Reservoir, paving the way for irrigation facilities for an additional one lakh acres across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The water release will benefit farmers in five constituencies—Kalwakurthi, Achampet, Nagarkurnool, Kollapur and Wanaparthy—under the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme. The government is also utilising Mission Bhagiratha infrastructure to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to the region.

The minister criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that irrigation projects were neglected during its decade-long rule. He said canal excavation and bridge construction between Narlapur and Edula remained incomplete, with work at three locations and excavation through rocky terrain requiring additional time.

Jupally warned that releasing water before completing the canal infrastructure could lead to blockages midway and prevent the intended irrigation benefits. He estimated that the remaining excavation and bridge construction works would take approximately three more months.

Targeting former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, Jupally urged opposition leaders to inspect the project sites before criticising the government. He reiterated that the government was committed to completing pending works and providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to the people.