IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms in Eight Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast North-East monsoon rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Telangana today, urging residents to remain cautious.

According to the weather department, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. No weather warning has been issued for the other districts of the state.

Meanwhile, rainfall during the ongoing North-East monsoon season has remained significantly below normal. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the state has received just 3.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 70.4 mm so far.

During the South-West monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Telangana recorded 615.8 mm of rainfall, compared with the normal 795.7 mm.

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For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast hazy conditions during the morning and partly cloudy skies. The department has not predicted significant rainfall for the city.

However, Telangana Weatherman T Balaji has indicated the possibility of isolated showers in Hyderabad from afternoon to night.

Residents in the districts under alert are advised to take precautions during thunderstorms and lightning and avoid taking shelter under trees in open areas.