Kashmiri Cricketer Jahangir Lone Assaults Fan After RPL Semifinal in Srinagar

Hyderabad : A controversy erupted during the Red Premier League (RPL) in Srinagar after prominent Kashmiri cricketer Jahangir Lone allegedly assaulted a fan following a semifinal match at Bakshi Stadium. A video showing the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday after Athwas India XI defeated Royal Goodwill CC by three wickets in the semifinal. Following the match, supporters of the winning team entered the ground to celebrate. During the celebrations, Lone, who represented Royal Goodwill CC, allegedly got into an argument with a fan.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show Lone confronting a man wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans, pushing him to the ground and punching him. Teammates reportedly attempted to intervene as the altercation unfolded.

Responding to the incident, Lone told local media that supporters of the opposing team had allegedly abused him while his team was returning to the pavilion after the defeat. He claimed that the fan had also made insulting remarks about his mother, prompting him to lose his temper.

Hours after the video went viral, Lone posted the words “My Family! My Pride” on social media.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions among cricket fans. While many have condemned the cricketer’s alleged behaviour and demanded disciplinary action, others have pointed to the alleged provocation.

Authorities are reportedly looking into the incident, with further details awaited.