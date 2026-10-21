Seethakka Inspects Ramappa Lake, Defluoridation Project to Ensure Safe Drinking Water

Mulugu : Minister Seethakka inspected Ramappa Lake and the Defluoridation Project in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district as part of efforts to improve access to safe drinking water in the region.

The government is taking steps to purify water from Ramappa Lake and supply safe drinking water to Mulugu, Venkatapuram, Govindaraopet, Mallampalli and parts of Bhupalpally district.

Seethakka said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the government has been reviewing water conservation measures over the past six months.

With the threat of El Niño raising concerns over water availability, the minister appealed to people to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. She stressed the importance of conserving every drop of water to meet future needs and ensure sustainable water management.