Telangana

Employees Union Scores Major Victory in Telangana RTC Recognition Elections

The Employees Union has registered a significant victory in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) recognition elections, securing a clear majority of votes cast by RTC workers.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 12:21
Employees Union Scores Major Victory in Telangana RTC Recognition Elections
Employees Union Scores Major Victory in Telangana RTC Recognition Elections

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Hyderabad: The Employees Union has registered a significant victory in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) recognition elections, securing a clear majority of votes cast by RTC workers.

In the elections held on October 9, the Employees Union received 18,276 votes out of a total of 34,421 votes polled, reflecting substantial support among the workforce.

The union’s supporters described the outcome as a strong mandate from RTC employees, stating that workers had overcome alleged conspiracies and attempts to undermine the union’s prospects.

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The election was closely watched as unions competed for recognition and the opportunity to represent RTC employees in discussions concerning their demands and workplace issues.

The Employees Union’s victory is being viewed by its supporters as a major achievement, strengthening its position in representing the interests of RTC workers.

Further details regarding the final election results and the next steps in the recognition process are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 12:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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