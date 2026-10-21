Employees Union Scores Major Victory in Telangana RTC Recognition Elections

Hyderabad: The Employees Union has registered a significant victory in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) recognition elections, securing a clear majority of votes cast by RTC workers.

In the elections held on October 9, the Employees Union received 18,276 votes out of a total of 34,421 votes polled, reflecting substantial support among the workforce.

The union’s supporters described the outcome as a strong mandate from RTC employees, stating that workers had overcome alleged conspiracies and attempts to undermine the union’s prospects.

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The election was closely watched as unions competed for recognition and the opportunity to represent RTC employees in discussions concerning their demands and workplace issues.

The Employees Union’s victory is being viewed by its supporters as a major achievement, strengthening its position in representing the interests of RTC workers.

Further details regarding the final election results and the next steps in the recognition process are awaited.