Telangana

Minor Stampede at Warangal Ravana Slaying Event, Women and Children Injured

A minor stampede occurred at the Ravana slaying event held at Rangaleela Maidan in Warangal after police allegedly denied entry to people despite their having valid entry passes, triggering confusion and a rush among those waiting outside.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 12:07
Minor Stampede at Warangal Ravana Slaying Event, Women and Children Injured
Minor Stampede at Warangal Ravana Slaying Event, Women and Children Injured

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Warangal: A minor stampede occurred at the Ravana slaying event held at Rangaleela Maidan in Warangal after police allegedly denied entry to people despite their having valid entry passes, triggering confusion and a rush among those waiting outside.

According to reports, tensions escalated when people carrying entry passes were prevented from entering the venue. As the crowd attempted to rush inside all at once, a minor stampede-like situation developed, leaving several women and children injured.

The incident caused concern among attendees, with members of the public expressing anger over the alleged mismanagement of the event. People questioned the arrangements made by the officials and the handling of the crowd at the venue.

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The incident has raised concerns about crowd control and safety arrangements at large public gatherings. Attendees said that better coordination between the police and event organisers could have prevented the situation.

Further details regarding the number of injured people and the official response to the incident are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 12:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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