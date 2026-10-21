Malkajgiri Zinc Hunting Case: Three Arrested, Rifle and Ammunition Seized

Malkajgiri: Police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged zinc hunting case after recovering a rifle, ammunition and other equipment during vehicle checks in the Malkajgiri area.

The accused have been identified as Syed Hussain, Syed Omar and Mohammed Hamid. According to preliminary information, the three allegedly travelled to a forest area in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka for zinc hunting.

During the vehicle checks, police reportedly seized a rifle, eight bullets, 12 empty cartridges, two night-vision telescopes, a battery and four mobile phones from the car.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Investigators also confirmed that the three accused had jointly fired 12 rounds. The recovery of the weapon, ammunition and night-vision equipment has become a key part of the investigation.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged hunting activity, the use of the firearm and the purpose of the seized equipment. Further details regarding the case are awaited.