Hyderabad

Malkajgiri Zinc Hunting Case: Three Arrested, Rifle and Ammunition Seized

The accused have been identified as Syed Hussain, Syed Omar and Mohammed Hamid. According to preliminary information, the three allegedly travelled to a forest area in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka for zinc hunting.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 11:53
Malkajgiri Zinc Hunting Case: Three Arrested, Rifle and Ammunition Seized
Malkajgiri Zinc Hunting Case: Three Arrested, Rifle and Ammunition Seized

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Malkajgiri: Police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged zinc hunting case after recovering a rifle, ammunition and other equipment during vehicle checks in the Malkajgiri area.

The accused have been identified as Syed Hussain, Syed Omar and Mohammed Hamid. According to preliminary information, the three allegedly travelled to a forest area in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka for zinc hunting.

During the vehicle checks, police reportedly seized a rifle, eight bullets, 12 empty cartridges, two night-vision telescopes, a battery and four mobile phones from the car.

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Investigators also confirmed that the three accused had jointly fired 12 rounds. The recovery of the weapon, ammunition and night-vision equipment has become a key part of the investigation.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged hunting activity, the use of the firearm and the purpose of the seized equipment. Further details regarding the case are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 October 2026 - 11:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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