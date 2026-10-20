Sajjanar Warns of Strict Action Against Those Capturing Palapitta Birds During Dasara

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found capturing, selling or keeping Palapitta (Indian roller) birds in captivity during the Dasara festival season. He urged citizens to alert the police if they come across birds being trapped or displayed.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Sajjanar expressed concern over the practice of capturing Telangana’s state bird in the name of auspiciousness during Dasara. He said some people clip the birds’ wings, confine them to cages and trade them, subjecting them to unnecessary suffering.

Emphasising compassion towards living beings, the Commissioner questioned how a festival associated with happiness and prosperity could justify depriving birds of their freedom or denying them food and water.

Sajjanar highlighted the ecological importance of the Indian roller, describing it as a friend of farmers that contributes to the environment. He said the bird’s beauty and significance could be appreciated only when it was free to fly in the open sky.

The Commissioner stated that capturing, selling or displaying Palapitta birds is a criminal offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He appealed to the public not to encourage the display of captured birds and to help protect them during the festive season.

Citizens who come across Palapitta birds being held captive can report the matter through the toll-free numbers 1800 4255364and 98033 38666, or by calling the emergency helpline 112.