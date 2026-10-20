Three Hyderabad Men Held for Alleged Deer Hunting in Karnataka Forest

Hyderabad: Malakpet police have registered a case against three Hyderabad residents for allegedly hunting deer in a Karnataka forest using a licensed sporting rifle and night-vision equipment.

The accused, Syed Hussain, 47, Syed Omer, 49, and Mohammed Hameed, 40, residents of Teegalguda in Malakpet, were intercepted during vehicle checking near the racecourse on Saturday, October 17. Police had received information that they were returning in a Mahindra Scorpio after allegedly hunting deer in the Chimmanchod forest area of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district.

During the inspection, police seized a .30-06 sporting rifle fitted with a night-vision telescope, eight live rounds, 12 used cartridges, two night-vision telescopes, four mobile phones, a damaged Huawei foldable phone and a rechargeable battery. The vehicle was also seized.

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According to the complaint, the accused allegedly admitted to firing 12 rounds during the hunting trip. Hussain allegedly fired six rounds, while Omer and Hameed fired three rounds each. Police also alleged that Hameed damaged his phone after recording videos of the hunting to destroy evidence.

A case was registered under the Arms Act, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector K. Venkat Reddy is investigating. All three accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.