NHAI Launches Toll Plaza Feedback Feature on Rajmargyatra App

HYderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new “‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ feature” on its Rajmargyatra mobile application, enabling highway users to share their experiences and help improve services at toll plazas across the country.

The initiative aims to make travel on national highways safer, smoother and more convenient by collecting direct feedback from commuters about the facilities and services available at toll plazas.

Under the new feature, users of the Rajmargyatra app who have an annual pass will receive a notification after crossing a toll plaza, inviting them to share their experience. Other highway users can also submit feedback by opening the app’s menu section and selecting the ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ option.

Through this facility, commuters can rate the toll plaza they have crossed, select relevant options related to their travel experience and provide remarks about any difficulties they encountered. They can also share suggestions to improve services and address issues at toll plazas.

According to NHAI, the feedback mechanism is designed to help identify service-related problems through public participation and improve the overall quality of toll plaza operations.

The authority has encouraged people travelling on national highways to use the feature and provide their feedback. The information collected is expected to help authorities better understand commuters’ concerns and identify areas requiring improvement