Railways Warn Passengers Against Loud Music and Phone Calls, ₹1,000 Fine for Nuisance

Hyderabad: The Railways has warned passengers against playing music or videos on mobile phones in speaker mode and speaking loudly in railway stations and trains, stating that such behaviour can disturb fellow passengers and attract penalties.

Invoking Section 145(2)(a) of the Railways Act, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, the Southern Railway headquarters has instructed its divisions to take action against passengers creating a nuisance on railway premises.

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According to a recent circular, passengers found disturbing others through loud audio or conversations may be removed from railway premises and fined ₹1,000. Those who continue the nuisance despite warnings from authorised railway officials could face up to six months of simple imprisonment and or a fine of ₹5,000, as stated in the circular.

The Railways observed that increased mobile internet usage has led to more passengers playing videos and audio through loudspeakers, affecting the comfort of others during travel.

Divisions have been directed to make regular public announcements to create awareness about the prohibition. Commercial staff of the rank of ticket examiner and above have been authorised to impose penalties.