Hyderabad

Hyderabad Civic Bodies Crack Down on 1,500 Illegal Buildings

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already demolished around 500 such structures, while GHMC and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) have identified approximately 1,000 additional violations and initiated action.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 16:07
Hyderabad Civic Bodies Crack Down on 1,500 Illegal Buildings
Hyderabad Civic Bodies Crack Down on 1,500 Illegal Buildings

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on unauthorised constructions, the three municipal corporations covering Hyderabad have identified around 1,500 illegal buildings under construction within a few weeks, matching the number of violations the erstwhile Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would typically identify in an entire year.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already demolished around 500 such structures, while GHMC and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) have identified approximately 1,000 additional violations and initiated action.

The enforcement drive has intensified following two recent incidents: the collapse of an under-construction building at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli, which claimed two lives, and the tilting of a multi-storey building in Gopanpally. These incidents have raised concerns over construction safety and violations of approved building plans.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Officials said the drive is primarily targeting buildings rising five to seven floors on plots measuring just 50 to 75 square yards, which can pose serious safety risks to neighbouring properties.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation has demolished more than 100 buildings that were still under construction. Officials are particularly monitoring structures at the centring stage, when slabs are prepared for additional floors.

Authorities are focusing on buildings where developers allegedly exceed sanctioned heights or deviate from approved plans. By intervening before construction is completed, civic bodies aim to prevent unsafe structures from becoming occupied buildings.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 16:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link