Hyderabad Civic Bodies Crack Down on 1,500 Illegal Buildings

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on unauthorised constructions, the three municipal corporations covering Hyderabad have identified around 1,500 illegal buildings under construction within a few weeks, matching the number of violations the erstwhile Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would typically identify in an entire year.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already demolished around 500 such structures, while GHMC and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) have identified approximately 1,000 additional violations and initiated action.

The enforcement drive has intensified following two recent incidents: the collapse of an under-construction building at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli, which claimed two lives, and the tilting of a multi-storey building in Gopanpally. These incidents have raised concerns over construction safety and violations of approved building plans.

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Officials said the drive is primarily targeting buildings rising five to seven floors on plots measuring just 50 to 75 square yards, which can pose serious safety risks to neighbouring properties.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation has demolished more than 100 buildings that were still under construction. Officials are particularly monitoring structures at the centring stage, when slabs are prepared for additional floors.

Authorities are focusing on buildings where developers allegedly exceed sanctioned heights or deviate from approved plans. By intervening before construction is completed, civic bodies aim to prevent unsafe structures from becoming occupied buildings.