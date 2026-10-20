Telangana

Telangana Plans 14-Month Food Grain Stocks Amid El Niño Concerns

The Telangana government is considering a major initiative to strengthen food security for 3.42 crore poor and middle-class beneficiaries dependent on the public distribution system (PDS), amid concerns over possible El Niño-related rainfall deficits and their impact on agricultural production.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 16:30
Telangana Plans 14-Month Food Grain Stocks Amid El Niño Concerns
Telangana Plans 14-Month Food Grain Stocks Amid El Niño Concerns

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering a major initiative to strengthen food security for 3.42 crore poor and middle-class beneficiaries dependent on the public distribution system (PDS), amid concerns over possible El Niño-related rainfall deficits and their impact on agricultural production.

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss measures to maintain adequate food grain stocks and ensure uninterrupted ration supplies during the coming agricultural seasons.

The minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for procuring paddy, managing rice stocks and maintaining sufficient reserves to meet the state’s requirements for 14 months. He emphasised that the government should not depend solely on the upcoming paddy harvest and must remain prepared for adverse weather conditions.

Currently, fair-price shops primarily distribute free rice to eligible beneficiaries. Under the proposed plan, the government is considering supplying additional essential commodities at subsidised prices.

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These may include wheat or wheat flour, red gram (tur) dal, palm oil, sugar, tamarind and chilli powder.

The government is concerned that reduced rainfall could affect agricultural output and push up the prices of essential commodities. Direct distribution through ration shops is being considered to protect consumers from possible artificial shortages and excessive prices in the open market.

The minister instructed officials to assess procurement arrangements, quantities to be distributed, delivery mechanisms and the financial burden on the state exchequer.

The government is expected to take a final decision on expanding the distribution of essential commodities after examining the detailed proposals and estimated costs.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 16:30
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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