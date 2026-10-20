Hyderabad

Krishna Phase-2 Pipeline Repairs Completed in Five Hours

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) completed repairs to a damaged air valve on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2 pipeline within five hours, restoring drinking water supply after a major leakage near Uppal Bagayath.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 15:10
Krishna Phase-2 Pipeline Repairs Completed in Five Hours
Krishna Phase-2 Pipeline Repairs Completed in Five Hours

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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) completed repairs to a damaged air valve on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2 pipeline within five hours, restoring drinking water supply after a major leakage near Uppal Bagayath.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Monday near pillar number 813 of Nagole Metro Station, approximately 20 feet from the main road. A car reportedly collided with the iron protective fencing around the air valve, damaging both the fence and the valve and resulting in heavy water leakage.

Alert Water Board transmission officials immediately stopped the relevant pumps and controlled the water flow. Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy directed officials to begin restoration work without delay.

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Teams from the Transmission, Operations and Maintenance departments worked in coordination, mobilising the required machinery, equipment and technical staff. They repaired the damaged air valve within five hours, stopped the leakage and restored the pipeline to operation.

Special efforts were made to minimise disruption to drinking water supply during the festival period and avoid inconvenience to city residents.

MD Ashok Reddy congratulated the engineers, officials and technical staff for their prompt response, coordination and dedication. He emphasised that the Water Board must remain prepared to address unexpected technical problems swiftly and ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 October 2026 - 15:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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