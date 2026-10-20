Krishna Phase-2 Pipeline Repairs Completed in Five Hours

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) completed repairs to a damaged air valve on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2 pipeline within five hours, restoring drinking water supply after a major leakage near Uppal Bagayath.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Monday near pillar number 813 of Nagole Metro Station, approximately 20 feet from the main road. A car reportedly collided with the iron protective fencing around the air valve, damaging both the fence and the valve and resulting in heavy water leakage.

Alert Water Board transmission officials immediately stopped the relevant pumps and controlled the water flow. Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy directed officials to begin restoration work without delay.

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Teams from the Transmission, Operations and Maintenance departments worked in coordination, mobilising the required machinery, equipment and technical staff. They repaired the damaged air valve within five hours, stopped the leakage and restored the pipeline to operation.

Special efforts were made to minimise disruption to drinking water supply during the festival period and avoid inconvenience to city residents.

MD Ashok Reddy congratulated the engineers, officials and technical staff for their prompt response, coordination and dedication. He emphasised that the Water Board must remain prepared to address unexpected technical problems swiftly and ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad.