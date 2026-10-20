KCR Extends Dussehra Greetings to Telangana People

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) extended warm Dussehra greetings to the people of Telangana, highlighting the festival’s special place in the state’s cultural traditions and heritage.

In his message, KCR said Dussehra reflects Telangana’s rich customs, including worshipping the Jammi tree as a symbol of victory, considering cattle as auspicious, exchanging greetings through ‘Alai Balai’, sharing Jammi leaves as gold and seeking blessings from elders.

He recalled that the then BRS government had declared the Jammi tree as the state tree and the milk-fed cattle as the state bird, recognising their cultural significance and the unique traditions associated with Dussehra in Telangana.

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KCR said the central message of Vijaya Dashami—that righteousness ultimately triumphs despite hardships—was reflected in the Telangana statehood movement and the decade of development that followed state formation.

Expressing confidence in the people’s resilience, he said Telangana would continue to overcome injustices with the inspiration of Dussehra. He added that leaders who translate the festival’s spirit into action by ensuring victories for ordinary people across all fields would earn a lasting place in history.

KCR prayed that the hardships faced by people would come to an end and that the festival would bring prosperity, happiness, peace and renewed hope to every household in Telangana.