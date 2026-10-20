EAGLE Force Busts Inter-State Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Network, Uncovers Secret Lab in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE Force has exposed an alleged inter-State synthetic drug manufacturing network following the discovery of a suspected clandestine laboratory in Maharashtra. The operation marks a significant development in the investigation into the alleged manufacture and supply of synthetic drugs across State borders.

According to the information released, on October 17, 2026, EAGLE Force identified the suspected laboratory and apprehended Jairaj Krishna Shetty, who is allegedly linked to the supply of propionyl chloride, a precursor chemical used in certain chemical manufacturing processes.

🚨 INTER-STATE SYNTHETIC DRUG NETWORK BUSTED



EAGLE Force Telangana has exposed an alleged inter-State synthetic drug manufacturing network, uncovering a suspected clandestine laboratory in Maharashtra. On October 17, 2026, EAGLE Force identified the facility and apprehended… pic.twitter.com/SpwfkxBtES — EAGLE FORCE TELANGANA (@EAGLE_TELANGANA) October 19, 2026

Key Details of the Operation

A total of 11 accused persons have reportedly been arrested or are in custody in connection with the alleged network.

Another 13 accused are reportedly absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

Some individuals linked to the case have reportedly been arrested on multiple occasions, according to the information released.

Authorities reportedly seized 27.2 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic psychoactive drug, and 56.98 kg of acetone during the investigation.

Investigation Focuses on Chemical Supply Chains and Financial Transactions

The investigation is continuing to establish the full extent of the alleged drug manufacturing and distribution network. Investigators are examining the supply chains through which precursor chemicals were obtained, along with financial transactions and assets allegedly connected to the operation.

Authorities are also working to identify other individuals involved in the procurement of chemicals, the suspected manufacture of synthetic drugs and their distribution across State borders.

The financial investigation is expected to play an important role in identifying the alleged proceeds of drug trafficking, tracing assets connected to the network and determining whether additional individuals or entities were involved.

EAGLE Force Intensifies Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The operation highlights the importance of inter-State coordination in tackling the manufacture and distribution of illegal synthetic drugs. By investigating not only the seized substances but also the chemical suppliers, financial links and assets associated with the alleged network, authorities aim to dismantle the operation and prevent its activities from continuing.

The search for the remaining accused is ongoing, while further investigation is expected to establish the roles of the individuals allegedly involved.

Public Urged to Report Drug-Related Information

The Telangana EAGLE Force has urged members of the public to share information regarding suspected drug manufacturing, trafficking or distribution.

Drug information helpline: 1908

WhatsApp: 8712671111

Note: The details above are based on the information provided. The allegations against the accused remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.