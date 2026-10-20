NSUI Activists Burn Effigy Featuring Modi, Amit Shah and Other Prominent Figures on Dussehra in New Delhi

New Delhi: Activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing affiliated with the Congress, reportedly burned an effigy featuring the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani during Dussehra celebrations in New Delhi.

The symbolic act of burning the effigy drew attention because of the prominent political and business personalities represented on it. The incident took place against the backdrop of ongoing political tensions and protests over issues concerning the Election Commission and its functioning.

The inclusion of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar comes amid recent demonstrations by student and youth organisations demanding accountability from the Election Commission. NSUI has also participated in protests seeking Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes

Ravana with PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani posters as the face has been burnt by Congress's NSUI and opposition parties in Delhi.



If this ok, why object to cockroach… — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 20, 2026

Dussehra traditionally marks the victory of good over evil, with the burning of Ravana’s effigy forming a central part of celebrations. In this instance, the effigy-burning was presented as a symbolic political protest against the individuals whose faces appeared on it.

The incident highlights how festival-related symbolism continues to be used to express political dissent in India.