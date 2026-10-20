Hyderabad Lamborghini Showroom Owner Wins Hearts with Heartwarming Gesture

Hyderabad: A heartwarming video of schoolchildren visiting a Lamborghini showroom in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media.

Hyderabad-based businessman Nishant Saboo reportedly noticed two schoolchildren taking photographs with a luxury car parked outside his showroom. Seeing their excitement, he invited them inside, giving them an opportunity to admire the Lamborghini up close.

A heartwarming video shared by Hyderabad businessman Nishant Saboo has gone viral on social media, capturing a kind gesture at a luxury car showroom. After spotting two schoolchildren in uniform admiring a Lamborghini from outside, the owner invited them inside and allowed the… pic.twitter.com/XR0EEQQnn8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 19, 2026

The children were overjoyed as they explored the luxury car and posed for photographs. A playful moment between a brother and sister, when the boy insisted on taking a solo picture, added to the video’s charm.

The children were also seen excitedly touching the car’s wheels as they left the showroom.

The video has won hearts online, with netizens praising Nishant Saboo’s kindness and appreciating the children’s innocent happiness. Many users expressed hope that the children would fulfil their dreams of owning luxury cars someday.