Fake Social Media Accounts Using Girls’ Photos

Hyderabad : A Cheat Who Duped Nearly a Thousand People and Swindled Rs. 26 Lakhs Victims Include Police Personnel, Doctors, Businessmen, Software Engineers, Gig Workers Victims from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab States, as Well as Other Countries.

K. Pavan Kumar (23), a Person Residing Khammam District, Who Worked at Several Companies and Quit, Currently Living in Kukatpalli Pavan Kumar, Who Created 13 Fake Accounts on Instagram and 14 on Facebook Using Girls’ Names and Photos, Introduced Himself to Youth and Men as a Girl, and Collected Their Personal Details and Nude Photos The Accused, Who Subsequently Posed as the Girl’s Sister to Threaten and Extort Money, and Continued to Collect Funds from Others in the Name of Investments Identification Reveals That Among the Victims Are 14 Police Personnel Including Inspectors and Additional DCPs, as Well as Doctors, Businessmen, Software Engineers, and Gig Workers Police Confirmation That He Earned Approximately Rs. 26.16 Lakhs Over Four Years, and Used a Photo of a Female YouTube Influencer from Kolkata for the Fake Accounts Following Complaints from Victims, Cyberabad Police Arrested the Accused and Seized Three Cell Phones, SIM Cards, a Laptop, and a Pen Drive