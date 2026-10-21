Six injured after speeding car hits people returning from Dussehra Mela in UP’s Ghazipur

Ghazipur: At least six people standing along the roadside were seriously injured after an out-of-control car rammed into them on National Highway 31 near an inter-college in the Muhammadabad Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night, around 10 p.m., when the victims were returning from the Dussehra Mela and were standing by the roadside. The car suddenly struck the group, leaving all the individuals with severe injuries, officials said.

The incident triggered chaos at the spot, with people gathering immediately after the collision.

Enraged bystanders caught hold of the driver and allegedly began assaulting him following the accident.

After receiving information about the incident, local police personnel rushed to the scene and intervened. The police arranged for the injured individuals to be taken to the Community Health Centre in Muhammadabad for initial medical treatment.

However, considering the critical condition of the victims, doctors at the health centre referred them to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Pratap Singh, who reached the accident site after being informed about the incident, said the driver had been identified as Ashish Kumar Rai, a resident of Veerpur village under the Bhavarkol police station area.

According to the SHO, Rai was travelling from Muhammadabad towards his native village of Veerpur when the accident occurred.

The car allegedly went out of control and struck the people standing along the roadside near the inter-college on National Highway 31, officials said.

The police have taken both the vehicle involved in the accident and the driver into custody as part of the investigation.

Legal action is being taken in connection with the incident.

Further details are awaited.