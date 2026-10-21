Two killed in fire at scrap godown in Mumbai’s Andheri

Mumbai: Two people died, and four others sustained burn injuries, including one who suffered 80 per cent burns, after a fire broke out at a scrap godown in Abdul Rashid Compound in Saki Naka, Andheri East, Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about the blaze at 6.18 p.m. on Tuesday and classified it as a Level-II fire shortly after responding to the incident.

The injured were subsequently rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, police said. The identities of the two deceased persons have not yet been established.

A senior officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said the circumstances surrounding the blaze remained unclear, with the scale and nature of the incident making it difficult to determine its cause at this stage.

Preliminary investigations have so far been unable to establish the exact cause or point of origin of the fire.

Officials said the flames spread rapidly, with the large quantity of scrap material at the godown providing fuel and causing the blaze to intensify quickly.

The nature of the material stored at the premises also posed challenges for firefighting personnel, making the operation to extinguish the flames difficult. However, after sustained efforts, the fire brigade eventually managed to bring the blaze under control.

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“Extinguishing the fire was also challenging, but it was eventually brought under control,” the officer said.

The four injured individuals were identified as Taufiq Shadil Qureshi, 20, who sustained 80 per cent burns; Jahid Abidulla Qureshi, 20, and Kamal Jalauddin Shah, 47, who both suffered 40 per cent burns; and Lalchand Ramlakhan Gautam, 40, who sustained 10 per cent burns.

All four were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for medical treatment.

According to doctors at the hospital, Taufiq Shadil Qureshi, who sustained 80 per cent burns, is in critical condition. The two other patients who suffered 40 per cent burns each are also in serious condition.

All three have been admitted to the hospital’s trauma ward for treatment and close monitoring.

The fourth injured person, Lalchand Ramlakhan Gautam, who sustained 10 per cent burns, is reported to be stable.

Doctors said he would remain under observation for some time before being discharged, depending on his condition.

Meanwhile, the police and fire brigade officials are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited.