Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Hikes Ex-Gratia for Police Martyrs; EAGLE Team Tops National Drug-Control Review

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has significantly increased ex-gratia compensation for police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty, raising the amount from ₹40–50 lakh to ₹1–1.5 crore based on rank. Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers will receive ₹2 crore, according to the announcement.

The enhanced compensation is aimed at providing greater financial security to the families of police personnel who sacrifice their lives while serving the state and protecting the public.

In addition to the ex-gratia amount, the families of police martyrs are entitled to several welfare benefits. These include ₹16 lakh from the Police Bhadratha Fund and ₹8 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund.

The support measures also include eligible government employment for family members, residential plots, free residential education for children, healthcare facilities and bus passes. Special reservations for children seeking admission to medical education are also among the benefits.

The enhanced package reflects the state government’s focus on the welfare and rehabilitation of families who lose their loved ones while serving in the police force.

EAGLE Telangana Secures First Place in National Review

Meanwhile, the Telangana government’s EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) team has secured first place in a national-level review of drug-control efforts, scoring more than 80 per cent across seven assessment parameters.

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Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the EAGLE team and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and senior police officials, including CV Anand, for their efforts to combat drug-related activities.

The achievement highlights the state’s efforts to strengthen drug enforcement, prevent substance abuse and protect young people from the harmful effects of narcotics.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of the police and enforcement personnel in tackling the drug menace and called attention to the importance of sustained efforts to safeguard the youth.

The increased compensation for police martyrs and the EAGLE team’s national-level recognition underline two key priorities of the state government: supporting police families and intensifying the fight against drugs.