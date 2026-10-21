SBI Reports Cyberattack Affecting 3,897 Bank Accounts, Customer Data Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has reportedly disclosed a cyberattack involving the personal information of 3,897 bank account holders, with customer data allegedly exposed on the dark web.

According to the available information, the exposed data includes customers’ names, mobile phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses. The incident has raised concerns over the security of sensitive customer information and the growing threat of cybercrime targeting financial institutions.

The reported exposure of personal details could increase the risk of phishing attacks, fraudulent calls, identity misuse and other forms of online fraud targeting affected customers.

Cybersecurity experts generally advise customers to remain cautious about unexpected calls, messages and emails claiming to be from their bank, particularly those requesting passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs or other confidential banking details.

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Customers should avoid clicking suspicious links, refrain from sharing banking credentials and verify any unusual communication through SBI’s official channels.

The incident also highlights the importance of strong cybersecurity measures and prompt responses to potential data breaches in the banking sector.

Further details regarding the nature of the alleged attack, the source of the leaked information and the steps taken to protect affected customers remain to be confirmed.